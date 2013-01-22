Alpine and Renault continue to pursue hydrogen path
Alpine recently unveiled its Alpenglow concept car at the Paris motor show, giving a good indication of the brand’s pursuit…
Should one technology be backed over another?
Chris Mason, CEO at FISITA, discusses differing approaches to sustainable mobility, and whether current circumstances are stifling engineering innovation. For…
Sustainable fuels in motorsport and high-performance applications
The reality is starting to set in that electrification is not the silver bullet for the world’s emissions challenges. When…
Recent Videos
-
-
-
Camless valvetrain concept from GlideValve Engine Technology
-
-
Millbrook expands its HEV and EV battery test facility investment
-
-
-
-
-
Denso leads project to develop data ecosystem for battery LCA
Japanese firms Denso and NTT Data Corporation have started to build an industry-wide ecosystem for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, intended…
New high-speed optical sensors for turbocharger speed measurement and other embedded applications
Texys Group displayed its latest range of sensing solutions at Automotive Testing Expo Europe this week, including a variety of…