Johnson Matthey opens cutting-edge hydrogen ICE test facility in Sweden

Johnson Matthey has opened its first hydrogen internal combustion engine (H₂ICE) facility, where cutting-edge emission control systems will be tested, strengthening its heavy-duty vehicle testing capabilities.

A H₂ICE uses zero carbon hydrogen fuel in tried-and-tested engine technology, presenting a viable path for decarbonizing medium and heavy-duty transportation, such as trucks and buses.

Announced back in July, the new testing area forms part of JM’s existing site in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has been completed on time and on budget, representing a £2.5m (US$1.67m) investment over three years.

The investment has further expanded JM’s H₂ICE testing capability, enabling it to test full engines for the first time.

Tauseef Salma, JM chief technology officer for clean air, commented, “This investment shows JM is backing H₂ICE as a ready-to-go technology that will enable mobility partners to meet their decarbonization and climate goals. Our state-of-the-art Gothenburg facility positions JM as a world leader in sustainable technology solutions, transforming energy and reducing carbon emissions.”

The Gothenburg installation supports H₂ICE engines up to 600kW (800hp). It will test the performance of catalysts within the wider engine aftertreatment and control systems, providing key insights into the development of hydrogen mobility solutions. Gothenburg is already home to medium and heavy-duty diesel engine test cells.

The H₂ICE investment follows JM’s collaboration with Cummins, and technology partners Phinia and Zircotec, who launched Project Brunel in November 2021. This partnership was successfully concluded in March 2025, delivering proof points towars significant improvements in H₂ICE engine performance and durability.

The new Gothenburg H₂ICE facility includes an on-site hydrogen supply and storage area with a compressor and intermediate storage tank, hydrogen supply and storage up to 413 bar, a hydrogen flow meter and analyzer with exhaust measuring instruments and all appropriate control, sensing and safety systems.

Salma added, “For more than two centuries, JM has helped tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges. We continue to do so today because it’s in our DNA. The opening of this new testing facility shows our commitment to strategic partnerships to drive innovation, strengthening the potential of H₂ICE as a net zero pathway for commercial vehicles.”

