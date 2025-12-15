SEAT and Cupra open battery plant for next-gen EVs in Europe

SEAT and Cupra have opened a new battery system assembly plant at the Martorell factory, establishing Spain as a key hub for electromobility in Europe. The facility is part of Volkswagen Group’s battery strategy, combining in-house and third-party cell supply to ensure flexibility, innovation and secure access to technologies and supply chains.

With the launch of these facilities, the Volkswagen Group companies are advancing their electrification plans for the series production of the Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID Polo, which will start in 2026. The companies also lead the Electric Urban Car Family project for the Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core, which includes four fully electric models from three brands, all to be manufactured in Spain.

“The opening of this battery system assembly plant is a turning point in the history of Seat and Cupra. Today (December 12, 2025), we see how our ambition becomes a reality: we are ready to produce 100% electric Made in Spain cars that will make electric mobility accessible across Europe,” said Markus Haupt, CEO of SEAT and Cupra.

“Martorell is now the epicenter of the mobility of the future. We are proud to be leading the Electric Urban Car project for the Brand Group Core of the Volkswagen Group and to produce two of the models that will change the rules of the game in electrification, starting with the Cupra Raval.”

“Four years ago, we made a historic investment to establish Spain as a key location and European benchmark for electromobility. Today, with the opening of this battery system assembly plant in Martorell, we are beginning a new chapter for the Volkswagen Group, for Spain and for Europe,” said Thomas Schäfer, chair of the SEAt and Cupra supervisory board, member of the board of management of Volkswagen Group (Brand Group Core) and CEO Volkswagen Brand.

“This project has been made possible thanks to the collaboration between the brands of the Brand Group Core and the Center of Excellence Battery at Volkswagen Group Technology. It demonstrates that, by working together, we can lead the way toward an electric future in Europe.”

The battery system assembly plant

The €300m (US$352m) battery system assembly plant at Martorell, Spain, covers 64,000m², can produce 1,200 battery systems per day and will supply the Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo from 2026. The facility includes 11,000 solar panels and a large water collection system to improve efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

Günther Mendl, head of the group’s Center of Excellence Battery, said, “Right now we are moving from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat in the core technology of the electric world. The MEB+ battery system assembled at Martorell is fully competitive in all major aspects and a clear leap ahead as we introduce the unified cell, which is not just another battery cell but our global technology platform allowing unprecedented speed, scale and flexibility across brands, regions and segments.

“At the same time, we switch to compact cell-to-pack design and add lithium-iron phosphate as alternative cell chemistry. As we contribute to building the long-needed battery industry in Europe, we achieve less dependency and more grip on tech innovation and cost, making e-mobility still more attractive and affordable.”

The battery assembly plant completes the transformation of Martorell to be “the epicentre of the mobility of the future”, the companies said. Part of a €10bn (US$11.73bn) investment in Spain, including €3bn (US$3.52bn) for electrification. The factory produces electric, hybrid and combustion models, and is targeting a manufacturing capacity of up to 600,000 vehicles per year, including 300,000 electric vehicles, and is the Volkswagen Group’s third-largest plant in Europe.

In related news, Ford and Renault Group forge EV and LCV alliance for the European market