Major OEM selects BorgWarner wastegate turbo tech for its hybrid sports car platform

BorgWarner has partnered with a major global OEM to supply its wastegate turbocharger technology for the hybrid powertrain of the auto maker’s sports car platform. This contract follows several recent contracts for the same technology. Production is expected to begin Q3 2028.

“BorgWarner’s attractive bundle of boosting technologies and competencies has been a key differentiator in our collaboration with this major OEM and I’m excited to further our relationship in providing clean, efficient propulsion solutions,” said Dr Volker Weng, vice president of BorgWarner and president and general manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “This contract represents a significant competitive victory for our engineering team.”

The wastegate turbo delivers fast response times and high power density, enhancing engine performance while enabling a lightweight design and reliability. The technology has been designed to meet the industry’s latest engine system trends and is built with heat-resistant materials able to withstand temperatures of up to 1,050°C. The turbo enables the engine to reach a maximum of 450bhp and 460lb-ft of torque, providing rapid acceleration.

BorgWarner’s wastegate turbo portfolio has been engineered for a range of 0.9 to 3.0 liter gasoline engines, and the technology is electrically actuated to help release excess built-up energy within the engine, improving fuel economy and reducing emissions. It is available in single-scroll, twin-scroll and dual volute turbine designs and has been built to optimize noise, vibration and harshness levels.

In related news, Gibson Technology, which will be providing spec powertrains for the 2028 LMP2 class, recently released further details on the engine set to power chassis from Oreca and Ligier. It has also announced the partners it has enlisted for the project. Read the full story here