Infineon partners with Electreon to advance dynamic wireless EV charging technology

Infineon Technologies has announced it will supply customized silicon carbide (SiC) power modules to Electreon, a provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles, for its dynamic in-road charging technology.

This wireless electric road system (wERS) enables EVs to charge wirelessly via inductive charging – copper coils embedded beneath the road surface transfer power to buses, trucks and other EVs as they travel. The system connects to the power grid, activating vehicles when they’re above the coils.

Infineon’s customized SiC modules play a central role in the system, efficiently converting power from the grid to enable seamless wireless battery charging. Electreon’s system leverages these modules to maximize performance, reliability and energy efficiency. This technology is especially beneficial on highways, toll roads and in other high-traffic areas like ports and critical mobility hubs such as airports.

The system’s power transfer is boosted to an average of 200kW, with peaks exceeding 300kW, using EasyPack 3B CoolSiC 2,000V modules from Infineon that were specifically developed to meet Electreon’s requirements. This performance was confirmed in a milestone achieved recently on France’s A10 highway, the world’s first highway to wirelessly charge heavy and medium-duty trucks, buses, vans and passenger cars in motion. Continuous on-route charging keeps the battery topped up, enabling vehicles to travel farther and use much smaller battery packs. This cuts upfront vehicle costs and reduces vehicle weight, freeing up more capacity for cargo.

Electreon has already incorporated Infineon’s customized EasyPack 3B CoolSiC 2,000V modules in test tracks in the USA, Germany, France, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Israel and Japan. There are current plans to integrate the technology into upcoming longer-distance projects.

“Electreon’s wireless charging system is a real game changer on the road to reducing carbon emissions in transportation,” said Dominik Bilo, executive vice president and chief sales officer – industrial and infrastructure at Infineon Technologies. “We’re proud to contribute to this groundbreaking innovation with our customized SiC power modules, which efficiently convert electrical energy to charge vehicles on the go, tailored to meet Electreon’s specific needs. The solution fits perfectly with our goal to contribute to a climate-neutral future, further driving decarbonization and digitalization.”

“Wireless EV charging is already happening today, and Electreon is at the forefront of this transformation. We’re using Infineon’s advanced silicon carbide technology to make in-road charging even more powerful and efficient, allowing electric buses and trucks to operate continuously without relying on traditional charging stations. This breakthrough reduces operational costs, lowers emissions and expedites EV adoption on a global scale. The world is embracing wireless charging, and we are proud to lead the way,” said Electreon CEO Oren Ezer.

