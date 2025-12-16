Caterham to reveal first project V prototype in January 2026

Caterham has announced that it will unveil its first working prototype of Project V at the Tokyo Auto Salon on January 9, 2026.

Displayed alongside exhibits from development partners Yamaha Motor and Xing Mobility, the prototype is being used for testing and evaluation as the brand works toward full-scale production.

Following the assembly of the prototype at the company’s R&D facility in Tokyo, Japan, the development vehicle is now undergoing initial powertrain evaluation of its Yamaha Motor e-axle, and chassis durability work.

This prototype also enables further testing of the CTP battery system, which features cells that are immersed in a dielectric liquid for optimum cooling through rapid and uniform heat dissipation. This innovative approach offers unmatched thermal stability for exceptional energy density, safety and performance.

Elsewhere, in partnership with Xing Mobility, the original Caterham Project V EV sports coupe concept show car will make its US debut at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 6, 2026.

Kazuho Takahashi, the CEO of Caterham Cars, commented, “This is a significant milestone in the development of Project V, with our prototype making its public debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon. This next step enables us to begin a comprehensive vehicle testing program in collaboration with our technical partners. Our objective remains unchanged: to realize our vision of a pure electric sports car that embodies the unmistakable DNA of a Caterham.”

