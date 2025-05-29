EXPO INTERVIEW: Manuel Hartong, CTO at Dynamic E Flow

The pursuit of higher power densities and greater efficiency within e-drives has driven motor speeds upward, creating new demands for dynamometers and their testing capabilities.

DEF showcased its latest test bench machines at Automotive Testing Expo Europe, designed to meet the highest research and testing requirements. These machines deliver speeds up to 35,000rpm and torque up to 2,000Nm, making them ideal for high-speed, high-density, high-performance dyno applications.

