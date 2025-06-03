Conflux Technology develops bespoke heat-exchanger for Pagani Utopia hypercar.

Pagani has committed to a six-year production contract to embed Conflux heat exchangers into the transmission of its latest model, the Pagani Utopia. Conflux has achieved a 30% increase in heat rejection compared to the previous solution, enabling optimal thermal performance even under the most demanding conditions.

The Pagani Utopia is powered by the Pagani V12, a bespoke 6-liter twin-turbo engine by Mercedes-AMG. It pairs with a custom Xtrac seven-speed transmission, which is available in either automated or manual form. This powertrain combination provides “unparalleled control and responsiveness while meeting the stringent emissions standards globally:, the companies said.

The extreme power and flexibility of the Utopia demanded advanced thermal management solutions, particularly for its transmission oil domain. To meet this challenge, Pagani developed a custom heat exchanger with Conflux Technology, a heat transfer and additive manufacturing (AM) company, that leveraged cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology.

“It’s an incredible privilege to contribute to the creation of groundbreaking vehicles for industry leaders like Pagani,” said Michael Fuller, founder and CEO of Conflux Technology. “Our advanced heat exchangers are designed to enable new levels of effectiveness, perfectly complementing the engineering craftsmanship that Pagani is celebrated for. This collaboration showcases the synergy of precision, innovation and excellence.”

The Utopia’s transmission underwent rigorous testing, from track and road validation to thermal shock trials, proving its resilience and capability to support the hypercar’s unparalleled performance.

“The innovation of Conflux’s technology has allowed Xtrac to continue to push the boundaries of transmission performance, while maintaining the lightweight, motorsport-derived ethos of our transmission solutions,” added Oliver Nixon, head of high performance automotive at Xtrac.

“Conflux’s advanced heat transfer technology empowers the Pagani Utopia to achieve superior heat rejection, ensuring optimal thermal balance, even in severe driving conditions,” commented Francesco Perini, head of the technical department at Pagani.

“In our relentless pursuit of perfection, every detail matters. Conflux’s cartridge heat exchangers are a testament to precision and innovation, playing a vital role in ensuring that the Utopia can be enjoyed for a romantic drive on the French Riviera as well as on the most demanding tracks.”

In related news, development of Danish hypercar manufacturer Zenvo Automotive’s Aurora is continuing, with the company revealing it is working with UK-based Ricardo on development of the car’s transmission, which will be paired with a new, 6.6-liter quad turbo V12 Mjølner power unit developed in conjunction with Mahle Powertrain. The early work on this engine was detailed in Automotive Powertrain Technology back in September 2023. Read the full story here