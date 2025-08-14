Zenvo Aurora | Developing the Mjølner powertrain

To coincide with the Aurora’s appearance at Monterey Car Week in California (August 8-17), Zenvo Automotive has released the latest episode in its behind-the-scenes docuseries, which examines the development of the vehicle’s Mjølner powertrain.

In collaboration with Mahle Powertrain, the team leading the project outlines the process of developing, packaging and delivering a system capable of producing 1,250bhp, integrating with a hybrid system, and reaching 9,800rpm without compromising driveability.

The Mjølner powertrain combines the latest technologies, and draws on Mahle Powertrain’s experience. “We always knew that the Aurora project was going to be a push for what was possible through conventional and regular thinking,” explains Jens Sverdrup, chairman and CCO, Zenvo Automotive.

“Was an off-the-shelf system more straightforward? Of course. Was it ever an option? Absolutely not. Aurora is about delivering no compromises, and that means developing our own powertrain which delivers exactly what we wanted, exactly how we wanted it. Like the car itself, the Mjølner powertrain pushes the boundaries of what can be done from an engineering perspective. No compromise.”

The Zenvo Aurora program remains on track for its 2026 production goal, with development of the Mjølner powertrain “accelerating”, Zenvo says.

