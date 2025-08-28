Track Edition Yangwang U9 breaks global EV top-speed record

Yangwang, BYD’s sub-brand, has set a global electric vehicle (EV) top-speed record of 472.41km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany using Giti tires. The feat was achieved with Yangwang’s latest U9 Track Edition supercar on August 8, 2025.

Yangwang, building on data from extensive testing in Germany in 2024, has engaged in a collaboration with Giti Tire to develop a track-focused semi-slick tire. This high-performance tire features optimized compound materials and a bespoke tread design, while an innovative knurling treatment at the wheel-rim interface, combined with high-viscosity lubricant, minimizes relative slippage between the tire and the rim during hard acceleration or braking. This reduces torque loss and tire wear, while improving predictability and stability during dynamic maneuvers.

The Track Edition’s e4 platform features a quad-motor system with 30,000rpm high-performance motors, each delivering 555kW of peak power. The combined output exceeds 3,000ps, enabling a power-to-weight ratio of 1,217ps per ton. The quad-motor independent torque-vectoring system continuously monitors road feedback, adjusting each wheel’s torque at an ultra-high frequency that exceeds 100 times per second.

The DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System performs rapid, independent vertical adjustments to the suspension at each corner of the vehicle during aggressive acceleration and cornering, or on uneven surfaces. This suppresses pitch and roll and actively optimizes the contact patch between the tires and the road, maximizing grip.

The record was set by German professional driver Marc Basseng, who was behind the wheel for the previous global EV speed record in 2024. After completing the high-speed test for Yangwang, he said, “Last year, I thought I’d peaked. I never expected to break my own record so soon – but here we are, at the same track, with new technologies that have made it possible.”

