Horse Powertrain supplies range-extender for Scania electric timber truck pilot

Horse Powertrain has been selected by Scania to provide its advanced range-extender system for the electric pilot vehicle in a new trial, with the vehicle currently operating as a heavy-duty timber truck in Sweden. The trial is part of the Scania Pilot Partner program and is being operated in Sweden under SCA, one of Europe’s largest forestry companies.

The vehicle is built to handle Sweden’s most demanding timber routes, transporting heavy loads through steep and remote terrain where access to charging infrastructure remains scarce. By combining a powerful battery-electric drivetrain with the generator designed in Sweden by Horse Powertrain’s division Aurobay Technologies, the truck achieves both long-distance capability and reduced CO₂ emissions.

The test route covers approximately 16km, with an operational target of completing seven-to-eight rounds per day – comparable to a diesel truck and delivering slightly higher productivity than a pure battery-electric truck due to avoided charging downtime.

The configuration supports the truck’s battery packs with a 120kW range-extender unit based on Horse Powertrain’s 2.0-liter high-efficiency multi-fuel engine. Acting purely as an onboard charger, the unit supplies electric energy when required – such as during long hauls, temperature extremes or unexpected delays.

Matias Giannini, CEO at Horse Powertrain, said, “Forestry logistics represents one of the toughest challenges for electrification. The forest roads of northern Sweden demand strength, range and reliability. Charging stations are few, but the timber never waits. You can think of our range-extender as a powerbank for a heavy-duty truck: silent, efficient and always there when you need it. By partnering with Scania and drawing on our engineering excellence, we’re proving how a compact, high-efficiency range-extender enables electric trucks to operate reliably in the most demanding environments. It’s a technology that cuts CO₂ now.”

Tony Sandberg, vice president at Scania Pilot Partner, added, “What we’re doing in Sweden with Horse Powertrain and SCA builds directly on the 100-day trial we ran together with a logistics partner in Germany earlier this year. That vehicle logged almost 22,000km and drove more than 90% of the time on pure electric power, only using the range-extender when no charging was available. The result was a CO₂ reduction of over 90% compared with a diesel truck. Those learnings give us a strong foundation as we tailor the system for demanding Nordic timber operations.”

Ingo Scholten, chief technology officer at Horse Powertrain and managing director Sweden, Aurobay Technologies division, said, “Electrifying heavy-duty routes means understanding what drivers and operators face hour by hour. Long stretches without charging, variable loads and rapidly changing weather. This pilot lets us study those realities directly in day-to-day timber operations. The range-extender’s role is simple. Provide a stable, efficient energy supply so drivers can complete their full shift without interruption and with far lower greenhouse-gas emissions than a traditional diesel truck. The data we gather here will guide how we refine the technology and scale it for wider use across demanding transport applications.”

Horse Powertrain’s modular range-extender architecture builds on the same core technology used in its passenger-car and light-commercial hybrid systems, adapted for the higher power output and durability demands of heavy-duty applications. Unlike conventional fixed-speed generator sets, the engine can operate across its full power band, enabling the system to deliver the required output efficiently while keeping fuel consumption, noise and vibration low.

The pilot truck is currently undergoing testing in regular operations, carrying full timber loads to gather performance and efficiency data in real-world conditions. The results will guide future deployments of electrified powertrains in the forestry sector and other heavy-duty applications.

APTI provides an in-depth look at Horse Powertrain’s first dedicated ICE unit for its C15 range extender in the January 2026 issue.

