Allison Transmission expands partnerships in India

Allison Transmission has announced strategic initiatives to expand its footprint and powertrain capabilities in India, reinforcing its role as a key hub for global commercial-vehicle and defense applications, and support the country’s Make in India initiative.

“India represents one of Allison’s most dynamic growth regions, with momentum that spans global megatrends in defense, mining, energy and export industries,” said Kartik Ramanan, executive director, APAC and EMEA sales at Allison Transmission.

“Through strategic partnerships and scalable programs, we’re proud to contribute to India’s industrial transformation with proven transmission technology and long-term investment.”

As a partner in India’s national security and modernization initiatives, Allison has signed a new memorandum of understanding with Armoured Vehicles Nigam, a government-owned defense manufacturer. The multiphase agreement marks a step toward establishing a maintenance, repair and overhaul center in India to service current and future Allison cross-drive transmission programs. This partnership also supports India’s wider defense modernization initiatives, including the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle program, which features the Allison 3040 MX cross-drive transmission.

Allison’s support also seeks to contribute to the growth of India’s core industries. Shar Projects has expanded its fleet with SANY and XCMG wide-body dump trucks equipped with the Allison 4800 fully automatic transmission. The company, which oversees mine developer and operator (MDO) projects, recently ordered an additional 100 XCMG trucks, citing the transmission’s consistent reliability and performance in demanding operating conditions.

“Allison transmissions are an ideal fit for the demanding conditions at MDO sites like Pakur in Jharkhand,” said Amar Kanth Mishra, head technical of Shar Projects. “They’ve consistently delivered the reliability and performance we need in these environments. With the addition of XCMG WBD trucks to our fleet, we’re confident that Allison’s technology will continue to support our growth and operational excellence across current and future projects.”

Allison’s commitment to India’s industrial development also extends to the critical energy sector. The company is collaborating with partners such as OEM pump packager Precision Gasification Services, which has introduced its latest well-killing solution featuring the Allison 4700 Oil Field Series transmission. This equipment will help a leading Indian oil explorer pump heavy fluids into wells to control flow by balancing reservoir pressure.

This integration of local production and global sales is underscored by Allison’s strategic positioning within India’s export hub. Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has begun shipments of Allison 3000 Series transmissions integrated into Fuso 1623 and 1828 medium-duty trucks, exported as Completely Knocked Down kits to support Daimler Truck Southern Africa’s regional transportation needs.

These developments are supported by Allison’s capital investment in the region. The company’s state-of-the-art facility expansion in Chennai is expected to begin initial production in Q1 2026, ramping to full capacity in 2027. This strategic investment not only reinforces Allison’s ability to meet increasing demand across global markets but also solidifies the company’s role as a key partner in India’s industrial growth.

