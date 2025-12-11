Ford and Renault Group forge EV and LCV alliance for the European market

Renault Group and Ford have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding Ford’s electric vehicle offering to European customers, significantly enhancing competitiveness for both companies in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape in Europe.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is a partnership agreement for the development of two distinct Ford-branded electric vehicles. The models will be based on the Ampere platform, leveraging Renault Group’s strong EV assets and competitiveness, and produced by Renault Group in the North of France.

Designed by Ford and developed with Renault Group, the two cars will feature distinctive driving dynamics, authentic Ford-brand DNA and intuitive experiences. They mark the first step in a comprehensive new product offensive for Ford in Europe. The first of the two vehicles is expected in showrooms in early 2028.

In addition to collaborating on EVs, Renault Group and Ford have also signed a letter of intent (LOI) for a European light commercial vehicle collaboration. Under this LOI, the partners will explore the opportunity to jointly develop and manufacture Renault and Ford’s selected light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

François Provost, CEO Renault Group, said, “Renault Group is proud to announce a new strategic cooperation with Ford, an iconic car manufacturer. This partnership shows the strength of our partnership know-how and competitiveness in Europe. In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and more responsive in a fast-changing European automotive market.”

Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company, added, “The strategic partnership with Renault Group marks an important step for Ford and supports our strategy to build a highly efficient and fit-for-the-future business in Europe. We will combine Renault Group’s industrial scale and EV assets with Ford’s iconic design and driving dynamics to create vehicles that are fun, capable and distinctly Ford in spirit.”

