Kistler adds real-time electric and hybrid drivetrain analysis to KiBox2

Kistler has updated its KiBox2 data acquisition platform with an E-Powertrain Analysis function that enables the development, testing, benchmarking and validation of electric, hybrid and fuel-cell drivetrains.

This new capability delivers real-time measurement, visualization and recording of all key drive parameters, with advanced cycle detection and ultra-fast calculation windows suited for highly dynamic, precision testing.

The modular and scalable KiBox2 E-Powertrain Analysis can be configured for a wide variety of measurement scenarios and areas of application – on land, in the water, or in the air.

KiBox2 E-Powertrain Analysis is a key tool for R&D in electric and hybrid drive systems. Designed to support every development stage – from integration and calibration to optimization and verification – it enables measurements on individual components such as power electronics, inverters, e-motors and resolvers, as well as on complete assemblies. As a full solution, it handles the demands of DC and AC testing, high- and low-voltage measurements and energy management system analysis.

With up to 64 measurement channels and powerful processing functions, the scalable system captures all key signals across the entire powertrain. Unlike standard DAQ systems, KiBox2 E-Powertrain Analysis processes data immediately through dedicated software, enabling real-time visualization and analysis of application-specific e-machine parameters. It can also measure and process currents from high-voltage current transducers as well as signals from standard current clamps.

Testing electric and hybrid drives

For data acquisition and power analysis of electric powertrains, KiBox2 E-Powertrain Analysis comprises three compact components: The KiBox2 16-channel measuring unit works as a compact, mobile power analyzer for real-time measurement, calculation and visualization with rapid processing of 2.5MS/s per channel.

The HVAQ four-channel high-voltage module is electrically isolated and supports measurement ranges up to ±1,000Vrms/±1,500 Vpeak, meeting 1,000V CAT II/600V CAT III safety standards. The HCAQ four-channel high-current module, together with the Current Conditioner Box, enables measurement ranges up to 2,000A and supports external zero-flux current transducers.

The system integrates easily into test stand automation and, with its compact and robust design, is also suitable for in-vehicle testing. For on-track use, KiBox2 E-Powertrain Analysis withstands strong vibrations and can be powered directly from the vehicle. Its high-performance electrical power analyzer enables precise measurement and calculation of power flows and losses, supported by high-resolution data storage for detailed offline analysis

KiBox2’s user interface enables it to be set up quickly. The advanced signal conditioning simplifies the analysis of electric power, making it possible to quickly identify losses. The intelligent algorithm ensures precise real-time cycle detection and can be flexibly configured up to one-quarter of an electrical cycle. All data is saved in an ASAM-compatible format. For custom workflow integration, a corresponding converter can be used to output alternative data formats.

Power analysis can be carried out simultaneously on electric powertrains and powertrains that use combustion technologies, such as range extenders, with a single system. Synchronized data acquisition and calculation of crank-angle and time-based measurands allow for combined energy flow analysis in both domains. Moreover, mechanical torque systems can be directly connected to KiBox2 via analog or digital inputs. By including physical parameters like speed and torque, KiBox2 is expanding the range of applications to include mechanical power analysis.

Vehicle efficiency has long been a key focus in the automotive industry, even before the rise of alternative drive technologies. By combining measurements and analysis of both electric and combustion drives, and by capturing mechanical signals from torque systems, Kistler offers R&D teams a highly versatile testing platform. To support data processing, Kistler has expanded its Cockpit software with the latest E-Powertrain application module, while jBEAM Powertrain provides powerful tools for further data analysis.

