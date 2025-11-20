Scania and Asko test hydrogen fuel cell trucks through pilot partner program

Scania has collaborated with Asko Norge to test hydrogen fuel cell trucks in business operations and evaluate their technical performance, operational feasibility and commercial potential.

These vehicles, not yet available to order, form part of Scania’s broader Pilot Partner program, which aims to assess electrification technology and other solutions under daily conditions to see what they can contribute to fossil-free transportation.

“By testing in real transportation environments, we learn what works best in practice and how to accelerate progress,” explained Tony Sandberg, head of Scania Pilot Partner.

Scania says that its strategy for decarbonizing the transportation system remains centered on direct electrification. However, the hydrogen pilot is one of several tests being conducted through the Pilot Partner program to understand how different energy carriers and powertrains perform. The aim is to see which real-life strengths and weaknesses other technologies and fuels exhibit.

The pilot truck tests with Asko

By combining Scania’s electric powertrain technology with hydrogen systems, Scania and Asko have found that the trucks can achieve ranges of up to 1,000km per refueling, emitting only water vapor.

“Being part of Scania’s Pilot Partner initiative gives us a unique opportunity to test and influence the development of sustainable solutions that fit our operations,” said Jørn Arvid Endresen, CEO of Asko MIDT.

Sandberg added, “Asko’s strong commitment and proactive approach are key to accelerating the transition. Together, we turn insights from pilots into practical knowledge that benefits the whole industry.”

“This is where innovation meets application,” said Sandberg. “By working side by side with customers, we turn pilots into progress and strengthen Scania’s role in leading the shift toward a sustainable transportation system.”

In related news, Hyundai and Singapore team up to boost hydrogen and low-carbon tech