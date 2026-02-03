Gibson hits mileage milestone with GK428 engine.

Gibson Technology has clocked up 6,000,000km with its GK428 engine. The milestone for the GK428, launched in 2017, was achieved at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, where Gibson powered 13 cars in the LMP2 class.

The GK428 is a 4.2-liter engine currently supplied to all the LMP2 teams competing in the Le Mans 24 Hours, the European Le Mans Series (ELMS), the IMSA WeatherTech series and the Asian Le Mans Series (AsLMS).

Mark Brittan, managing director at UK-based Gibson Technology, said, “Reaching 6,000,000km is a fantastic achievement for our GK428 engine, and it’s particularly pleasing that this milestone was achieved at the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona, where, once again, the engine performed faultlessly.”

Brittan continued, “The milestone of the GK428 is a real testament to the professionalism and skill of the entire Gibson Technology team. From the original design engineers through to the technicians who build the units at our Derbyshire HQ, as well as those servicing and supporting them on events around the world, it really is an amazing team achievement that we are all very proud of.”

Specifically developed for endurance racing, the GK428 is one of the most technically advanced engines produced by Gibson Technology. Since its introduction in 2017, it has helped teams secure numerous race and championship victories.

While the GK428 continues to power teams around the world, Gibson Technology’s design and engineering team are already working on its successor, the next-generation LMP2 powertrain unit that will power cars in the category from 2028 to 2032. First announced last year, the new 3.4-liter V6 engine will be designed and manufactured in collaboration with Nissan/NISMO, and will feature twin turbochargers and a direct fuel injection system.

