BYD teams up with EVUK to highlight benefits of electric vehicles

BYD has partnered with Electric Vehicles UK (EVUK), an industry-to-consumer organization that aims to accelerate the UK’s move toward a fully electric future.

Founded in 2024, EVUK’s mission is to make electric mobility more trustworthy, accessible and easy for car buyers to understand. It does this by challenging misinformation and campaigning to lower the barriers that prevent drivers from making the switch.

BYD’s partnership with EVUK will support consumer, policymaker and media engagement on the benefits of battery electric vehicles. The collaboration gives BYD access to consumer events and will enable both organizations to coordinate public, industry and press activities more effectively.

Bono Ge, country manager of BYD UK, said, “We’re delighted to be joining EVUK to fully support its mission to increase consumer awareness of electric vehicles. Together we aim to explain the various benefits of owning an electric car – from a smoother, quieter drive to responsive performance and reduced running costs – by providing accurate information to the public. In doing this, we’ll move closer to our ultimate goals of achieving global climate targets and improving air quality.”

Tanya Sinclair, CEO of EVUK, added, “I am delighted to welcome BYD as a partner of EVUK. They are innovators in EV technology and are among the global manufacturers moving away from fossil-fueled vehicles and accelerating the UK’s transition to an all-electric future. BYD’s partnership with EVUK strengthens our ability to provide clear information and insight that helps build confidence and demand for all electric vehicles in the UK.”

