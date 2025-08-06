Gibson reveals details of 2028 LMP2 engine.

Gibson Technology, which will be providing spec powertrains for the 2028 LMP2 class, has released further details on the engine set to power chassis from Oreca and Ligier. It has also announced the partners it has enlisted for the project.

Gibson will work in collaboration with Nissan/Nismo on the development of a twin-turbocharged, 3.4-liter, direct-injected V6. According to the company, the tie-up with Nissan will “allow the best aspects of modern automotive technology to be combined with bespoke motorsport engineering to deliver a reliable racing internal combustion engine. Furthermore, it will deliver the fully assured security of supply at a cost-effective and sustainable price.”

Bosch Motorsport will act as electronics partner, supplying the ECU, power distribution modules and wiring harnesses, along with a new steering wheel developed by Bosch subsidiary MoTeC. Unsurprisingly, Xtrac has been selected to supply the transmission, bell housing and shift system. The gearbox will be a transverse unit, built with a focus on durability and reducing the long-term cost of ownership for teams.

Commenting on the partnerships, Gibson Technology‘s managing director, Mark Brittan, said, “We are incredibly proud to be working alongside our technical partners for the development and delivery of the new LMP2 powertrain system.

“This exciting project promises to deliver fantastic performance for teams competing in LMP2 series around the world from 2028 onward, while ensuring costs are kept under control and supply is reliable.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our technical partners for their contributions and hard work so far. We look forward to working with them all, as well as continuing our highly successful collaboration with the approved chassis constructors.”

