Schneider Electric becomes McLaren Racing energy technology partner

McLaren Racing has announced Schneider Electric as its official energy technology partner, supporting the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 team, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, McLaren F1 Academy, as well as the McLaren United Autosports WEC Hypercar team.

Schneider and McLaren Racing will develop and deploy energy technology that enables peak performance in the most demanding environments.

The companies will build on their supplier relationship of more than 20 years, solving hard energy problems where performance and consistent running are non-negotiable. This will include optimizing existing assets in and around the wind tunnel, manufacturing facilities, IT data centers and beyond, with resilient systems to reduce energy consumption, enabling electrification through advanced energy technologies and leveraging digital twin insights to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said, “We’re proud to welcome Schneider Electric as our official energy technology partner. This partnership builds on a strong foundation and reflects our shared commitment to innovation and energy efficiency. By combining Schneider’s expertise in energy technology with McLaren’s pursuit of performance, we’ll explore new ways to make our operations smarter and more efficient.”

Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric, added, “Racing is one of the most challenging environments to demonstrate the value of advanced energy and digital technology. McLaren Racing pushes every system to its limits, which is exactly where our expertise in performance, reliability and efficiency makes the difference. We’re proud to become the official energy tech partner of McLaren, providing energy intelligence they depend on, both on and off the track.”

Related news, Gibson hits mileage milestone with GK428 engine