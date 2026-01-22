Ford and Red Bull Racing accelerate 2026 F1 power unit development with advanced manufacturing and simulation

Ford Racing has provided an update on its joint technology development efforts with Red Bull Racing. Both teams say they are focused on reducing development cycle times in Formula 1. “If it takes you 16 days to print a prototype part, you might have lost the race before the car even hits the track,” said Christian Hertrich, chief engineer at Ford Racing Powertrain. “By leveraging our state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, we’ve slashed that 16-day manufacturing window down to just five. When you can refine designs three times faster, you aren’t just engineering – you’re hunting the competition.”

Led by Red Bull, Ford Racing is supporting the development of a complete F1 power unit for the 2026 season. The teams are currently fabricating highly complex components for the combustion engine, charge air system and energy recovery system, refining them in real time across their facilities in Michigan in the USA and Milton Keynes in the UK.

Simulation is key

As a newcomer to the 2026 regulations, Ford is “fighting a decades-long experience gap against established manufacturers,” according to Hertrich, who also emphasized the importance of reducing development cycle times.

To bridge the gap, simulation plays a vital role. Kevin Ruybal, a simulation engineer at Ford Racing, developed a controls model in collaboration with Red Bull in Milton Keynes. Running 1,000 times faster than real time, the model has become the partnership’s primary tool for controls and calibration, allowing drivers to experience the engine’s behavior in the simulator and provide feedback before the physical hardware is built.

This digital intelligence extends into battery energy management. Engineers from Ford are collaborating with Red Bull at the Red Bull Ford Powertrains HQ in Milton Keynes to optimize the deployment of electric power alongside combustion power. “We have developed a sophisticated tool using dynamic programming that effectively acts as a real-time strategist, advising the system on exactly when to dump or save energy to find the fastest way around the track, including energy calibration and driveability,” said Hertrich.

“The heat management strategies and state-of-charge calculations we are refining for the 2026 grid are the same building blocks that will eventually allow a future electric Ford truck to tow further and charge faster,” he continued. “We are using the world’s most innovative laboratory to ensure our customers get the innovation they deserve.

“The road to March 2026 is a massive undertaking, but seeing our embedded engineers working seamlessly in Milton Keynes proves what is possible when two world-class teams unite. We are working night and day to be ready. F1 is the ultimate proving ground, and the Blue Oval and the Red Bull Powertrains teams are ready for the challenge.”

