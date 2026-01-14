Xtrac boosts transmission systems production with £1m machining investment

Xtrac has announced a £1m (US$1.35m) investment in new machining technology at its Thatcham HQ in the UK. Recently installed, and starting production in January 2026, are three key pieces of equipment: a Sodick electrical discharge machining (EDM) machine; a CMG Mori-Seiki computer numerical control (CNC) turning center; and a Behringer high-performance band saw. These investments will improve Xtrac’s ability to deliver high-precision gearing solutions, the transmission specialist says.

Wire cutting

Xtrac has expanded its EDM capabilities with the new Sodick ALC 600P wire EDM machine. Featuring Sodick’s latest generator and full CE-certified safety compliance, the machine delivers high performance, quality and precision, enabling highly accurate and repeatable cutting of internal splines.

Commenting on the investment in EDM technology, Xtrac CEO Adrian Moore said, “This machine will primarily be utilised to deliver to the very highest quality required for Xtrac’s gears and splined components used in Formula One engines and gearboxes. It will also be used to manufacture gears used in top level professional motorsport series around the world such as the all-electric racing Formula E, as well as for hybrid transmission components used in global Sportscar racing such as the Le Mans 24 Hour race.”

Sustainable CNC turning capability

Fully commissioned in December 2025, the DMG Mori-Seiki NLX 2500/700 is an energy-efficient, automated CNC turning center. Equipped with automated bar feed, robotic unloading, Y-axis capability, dual spindles and a digital tailstock, it supports integrated turning and milling for high-productivity machining of complex automotive components.

At Xtrac, the machine has been commissioned to turn and mill multiple types of part families of internal gearbox components for motorsport and high-performance automotive applications. It is also able to operate in lights-out mode for larger volumes, adding considerable extra capacity to Xtrac’s existing turning and milling capability. The DMG Mori-Seiki center will enable rapid production of components prior to in-house gear cutting, heat treatment and grinding processes.

Production flexibility

To further increase essential production flexibility, the latest technology Behringer high-performance HBE Performance Series band saw has also been installed in the 5000ft2 (465m2) metal preparation area of Xtrac’s Thatcham plant. Operating in conjunction with the existing Behringer equipment, this investment aims to reduce the time spent in metal preparation. The flexible configuration will ensure that raw material of different bar sizes can be rapidly swapped over, resulting in reduced time from customer project launch to first machining commencing.

Inspection and upgrades

Alongside acquiring the three new machines, Xtrac continues to invest in upgrading its existing equipment to leverage advancements in gear design, manufacturing technology and software.

In December 2025, the Klingelnberg P40 gear inspection machine was upgraded to deploy the Swiss/German specialist’s latest closed-loop bevel manufacture process and technology suite. Moore said, “This enhancement enables the manufacturing and inspection of gears to dimensional accuracies only recently available. It also improves machine functionality and gives us the ability to unlock vital performance improvements within our gear designs.”

