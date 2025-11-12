ZF unveils modular, electric tractor driveline eTerraDrive

ZF has presented the eTerraDrive, an electric drivelines solution for agricultural machinery.

The modular and highly integrated transaxle system for agricultural tractors from 60kW to 100kW combines traction, power take-offs (agricultural mechanical PTO and working hydraulics) and rear lift in one compact unit and is specifically designed for battery-electric vehicle architectures.

During the development process, particular emphasis was placed on a compact design to enable maximum installation flexibility across various vehicle platforms and track widths. Its modular and compact architecture offers a widespread applicability – from specialty crops to municipal and conventional farming operations. The solution is also compatible with current tractor-implement interfaces, simplifying integration into existing machine concepts.

The electronic control architecture has been extended with a separate control unit (eDCU) that communicates with existing systems (TCU, VDC). Safety-relevant functions have also been integrated to meet high-voltage requirements in off-highway applications.

The eTerraDrive features two oil-cooled synchronous motors and an integrated planetary gear set, enhancing operating efficiency, torque precision and energy use. Its compact design frees up space for larger energy storage systems, such as batteries or hydrogen tanks, enabling longer zero-emission operation.

