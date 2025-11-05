UKi Media & Events announces Vehicle Tech Week North America – a landmark automotive technology event in Novi, Michigan

Following the announcement last month of Vehicle Tech Week Europe, UKi Media & Events, part of CloserStill Media, has now unveiled a North American edition of this major new initiative to serve the global vehicle industry. Vehicle Tech Week North America will take place October 27-29, 2026, in Novi, Michigan, marking a significant evolution in how the company connects innovators, suppliers and OEMs across continents.

The initiative has been received with widespread enthusiasm across the automotive sector, with leading OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and technology innovators citing a clear need for a focused platform that showcases emerging technologies and addresses the evolving challenges facing the industry.

Vehicle Tech Week North America will unite three of UKi Media & Events’ leading automotive technology exhibitions – Automotive Testing Expo, Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo and Automotive Interiors Expo – under one roof at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

While each show will maintain its unique identity, their co-location within Vehicle Tech Week North America will create a positive, collaborative environment that maximizes synergies and delivers greater value for exhibitors and attendees alike. This integrated format will facilitate stronger connections between world-class brands, OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, engineers, designers, investors and R&D teams.

“The automotive industry is undergoing unprecedented transformation, with technologies and disciplines converging at an accelerating pace,” said Peter Massey, commercial director at UKi Media & Events.

“Vehicle Tech Week North America reflects this reality, offering a unified platform where innovation thrives and partnerships flourish.”

The decision to bring these events together stems from the growing interdependence of testing, autonomy and interior design in modern vehicle development. By aligning these sectors, Vehicle Tech Week North America will provide a richer experience for participants and a more efficient return on investment for exhibitors.

Strategically located in Novi – just minutes from Detroit, the heart of North America’s automotive industry – Vehicle Tech Week North America offers unparalleled access to the region’s OEM headquarters, R&D centers and supplier networks.

Exhibitors and visitors will benefit from proximity to key decision-makers and technical teams, making it easier to forge partnerships, accelerate business opportunities and drive progress in a rapidly evolving market.

As well as serving the core automotive community, the event will actively engage adjacent markets such as off-highway, commercial transportation and defense, all of which are increasingly adopting advanced vehicle technologies. A targeted outreach campaign and new content streams will ensure these sectors are seamlessly integrated, creating fresh growth opportunities for exhibitors.

With 400+ exhibitors expected, Vehicle Tech Week North America will be the key destination for professionals seeking to explore innovative solutions, network with industry leaders and gain insights into the future of automotive technologies.

Industry leaders have commended the strategic vision behind the event, noting its potential to drive meaningful dialog and accelerate innovation across the automotive landscape.

Thorsten Oppermann, director of sales and marketing at dSPACE, commented, “dSPACE is excited to support the launch of Vehicle Tech Week in North America. Uniting Automotive Testing Expo, Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo and Automotive Interiors Expo under one dynamic umbrella creates a powerful platform for innovation, collaboration and progress across the mobility sector. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and showcasing how dSPACE continues to drive development in simulation and validation technologies for the vehicles of tomorrow.

“Detroit has always been a cornerstone of automotive innovation, and Vehicle Tech Week brings fresh energy to this legacy,” continued Oppermann. “The integrated format will foster deeper conversations and accelerate the pace of development across the industry. We’re proud to support this initiative and look forward to contributing to its success in North America.”

Francesca Favarò, head of safety best practices at Waymo, added, “Waymo is excited to see UKi Media & Events launch Vehicle Tech Week, bringing together the essential topics of autonomous technology, testing and interiors under one roof. The move recognizes the integrated nature of modern automotive development, and we believe will create powerful new synergies and strengthen the pace and value of innovation across the entire automotive sector.”

“We are delighted to see UKi Media & Events bringing together multiple automotive shows in North America under the umbrella of Vehicle Tech Week North America,” said Marius Dupuis, CEO at ASAM eV. “Combining Automotive Testing Expo, Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo and Automotive Interiors Expo reflects the industry’s holistic approach to various aspects of vehicle development. We expect Vehicle Tech Week North America to create a comprehensive platform, reflecting the full spectrum of innovation across the broader mobility landscape and enabling industry professionals to engage across disciplines.”

“Collaboration is key to developing next-gen mobility – a philosophy the Autotech Council lives by as we connect automotive leaders with startups,” commented Liz Kerton, Autotech Council’s executive director. “We’re delighted to collaborate with Vehicle Tech Week, because together we can build a stronger ecosystem for the automotive industry.”

