Ansible Motion and IAAPS partner on complete vehicle-in-the-loop test environment

Following successful initial collaborations that began in 2024, Ansible Motion and IAAPS have announced they are expanding their partnership. The new agreement will focus on the long-term installation of an Ansible Motion Delta S2 driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulator at the IAAPS research facility at the Bristol and Bath Science Park to create a new vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL) development validation environment.

IAAPS is a research and engineering organization that designs, develops and tests future propulsion systems, technologies and advanced validation methods for the global automotive, aerospace and marine industries. Building on a technical cooperation agreement with Ansible Motion that began in 2024, this second phase, set to be operational from February 2026, supports the development of advanced powertrain methodologies.

By directly connecting the Delta S2 DIL simulator to one of IAAPS’s existing AVL 1800kW full four-wheel-drive powertrain dynamometers, the partnership will create the companies state will be a “unique vehicle-in-the-loop/driver-in-the-loop (VIL-DIL) environment” that bridges the virtual and physical world for more accurate and sustainable vehicle development of ICE, hybrid and electric powertrains.

The integration of a driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulator with a full powertrain dynamometer will facilitate seamless, real-time interaction between human drivers and actual powertrain systems. This will enable engineers, researchers and drivers to experience realistic vehicle dynamics while the dynamometer precisely controls and monitors powertrain inputs and outputs within a controlled lab environment.

A benefit of this configuration is the ability to capture human-in-the-loop behavior during active powertrain operation – without subjecting personnel or hardware to undue risk when replicating complex or hazardous driving scenarios. This capability will accelerate driveline calibration and validation across a broad spectrum of powertrain systems, including internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrid and battery-electric platforms, even ahead of full vehicle availability.

Additionally, it will enable early-stage evaluation of advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving transitions and edge-case scenarios in a repeatable, resource-conscious and environmentally responsible manner.

Dan Clark, managing director at Ansible Motion, commented, “This next stage of collaboration provides IAAPS, its partners and the wider UK automotive industry with access to a world-class simulator environment that advances research methods for all forms of powertrain in controlled and repeatable lab conditions. The project also highlights our shared ambition to advance validation and testing techniques for increasingly complex vehicle powertrains.”

IAAPS selected the Delta S2 DIL simulator for its compact, high-fidelity capabilities and easy integration with its powertrain dynos. The system includes a six-degrees-of-freedom motion base, immersive projection visuals, interchangeable cockpits and advanced control systems, with Ansible Motion providing full support and maintenance.

Prof. Rob Oliver, IAAPS managing director, added, “We are delighted to announce the deepening of our collaboration with Ansible Motion, a global leader in driving simulator technology. This partnership represents a powerful alignment of capabilities, combining IAAPS’s cutting-edge propulsion system engineering and research expertise with Ansible Motion’s advanced simulation systems. This is a milestone moment for both organizations and a testament to our shared commitment to innovation.”

Under the new agreement with IAAPS, Ansible Motion will also have scheduled access to the simulator lab and IAAPS’s wider research ecosystem for internal R&D purposes, customer demonstrations and professional driver evaluations. In addition, Ansible Motion will set up a dedicated office space for four people within the IAAPS facility.

