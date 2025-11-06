Bosch launches high-performance 800V electric drive for agricultural machinery

Bosch Engineering has unveiled a high-performance electric drive for battery voltages of up to 800V, tailored to the specific requirements of the agricultural sector. The battery’s compact dimensions enable straightforward integration into tight installation spaces, meaning that existing device platforms can also be equipped with eco-friendly electric drives.

“Our powerful new electrification solution combines high power density, compact dimensions and optimum efficiency. Its impressive flexibility makes it the perfect choice for the electrification of all types of agricultural machinery,” explained Philip Kurek, off-highway and maritime solutions at Bosch Engineering.

Depending on the application, the system can be used as a purely battery-electric drive in small to medium agricultural machinery or combined with a diesel engine as a hybridization solution for large machines. The improved overall efficiency results in a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) of the machine across its service life. Depending on the application profile, electrification also provides potential financial benefits over diesel-hydraulic powertrains.

The 800V drive system consists of the Bosch electric motor SMG230 and an efficient inverter equipped with silicon carbide power modules. The motor is designed for system voltages of 400V to 850V. In an ideal voltage and temperature range, it offers a continuous power output of up to 18kW and around 250Nm of torque. Up to 550Nm of peak torque can be delivered on a short-term basis. With the 800V technology, the power density has been increased significantly.

The motor delivers up to 80kW more power than a comparable 400V machine with identical weight, or the same level of performance in a more compact dimension and a much lower weight, says Bosch. Engineered to meet the specific requirements of the 800V system, the silicon carbide semiconductors in the power modules enable faster switching operations and steeper switching slopes, meaning that significantly less energy is lost in the form of heat. The inverters of the drive system with silicon carbide semiconductors thus offer efficiency of more than 99%.

The safety and diagnostic concept is based on established standards from the automotive domain and has been adapted to the specific requirements of mobile machinery.

