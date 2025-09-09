Mercedes-AMG introduces the GT2 Edition W16 – its most powerful customer racing car

The Mercedes-AMG Motorsport portfolio has expanded to include the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16. This update to the Mercedes-AMG GT2, first seen in late 2022, combines characteristics of the original base model with technical and stylistic references to the current Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance, the auto maker says. Kimi Antonelli, current driver of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, is the patron of the GT2 Edition W16, which is limited to 30 units.

Push2Pass function

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16 is not homologated, meaning it does not have to meet any racing series requirements or restrictions. Equipped with the 4l V8 biturbo from the original GT2 (707hp/520kW), the eight-cylinder engine has been optimized with new turbochargers and modified engine electronics. The result is a maximum output of 830hp (610kW).

The GT2 Edition W16 reaches its peak performance when the Push2Pass function is activated. When the driver presses the corresponding button on the multifunction steering wheel, the system temporarily increases the boost pressure. This provides an additional 100hp (73kW) and 200Nm of torque. The maximum torque thus rises to 1,000Nm and the maximum output of 830hp is achieved.

In terms of power-to-weight ratio, the special edition model boasts a figure of around 1.7kg/hp. The vehicle has a weight of just 1,430kg. The new magnesium rims, which feature color accents that “create a visual link to the Formula 1 car”, also contribute to the weight optimization.

Transmission technology

The GT2 Edition W16 power is transmitted via a sequential 6-speed racing transmission with modified gear ratios. The transmission is mounted on the rear axle in a transaxle configuration and connected to the engine via a carbon-fiber torque tube for torsional rigidity and high torque transmission. The suspension features fully adjustable four-way motorsport shock absorbers and the stabilizers on the front and rear axles can be adjusted in four stages to suit the respective requirements.

Aerodynamic package with DRS

To achieve optimum vehicle balance, Mercedes-AMG has further refined the aerodynamic concept and fine-tuned it in numerous test drives on a range of Formula 1 circuits. The result is several new components including active louvres above the front wheels, an enlarged front diffuser, aerodynamically optimized exterior mirrors and a carbon spoiler lip integrated into the trunk lid. Like the Formula 1 car, the GT2 Edition W16 also features a drag reduction system (DRS), enabling the top speed to increase to over 320km/h.

“Formula 1 and GT Racing are the central pillars of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16 unites both worlds in one product. The limited edition model is our most powerful customer racing car to date and a spectacular race and track day vehicle in every respect. It combines fundamental characteristics of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 with stylistic and technical references from the Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance. With the exclusive handover event, we are creating an unforgettable experience,” said Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

Safety

The GT2 Edition W16 features a carbon fiber safety cell connected to the chassis, a five-point harness, safety nets, a fire extinguishing system, a safety tank and an emergency hatch. Other safety features include an effective racing ABS and a multi-adjustable traction control.

“I had the opportunity to test drive the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16 and had so much fun that I would have loved to spend more time on the track. The Push2Pass function is a truly sensational feature. The edition model is not only fast, but also safe. This immediately inspires confidence. I am very proud to be part of this project and to have my signature immortalized in every Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16,” said Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

