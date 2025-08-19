Lamborghini introduces its most powerful V12 ever in the limited edition Fenomeno

Lamborghini has presented the Fenomeno, a limited-edition model offering of just 29 vehicles that celebrates the brand’s heritage of exclusive models, advances in performance and innovation and two decades of design from Lamborghini Centro Stile.

“When we presented the Reventón in 2007, our goal was to create a truly superlative super sports car that represented the ultimate expression of what Lamborghini stood for,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “This new few-off carries forward the same philosophy of distinction and innovation that is a fundamental part of our DNA.”

Under the hood

The powertrain is housed in the monofuselage, Lamborghini’s innovative aeronautics-inspired chassis, which as well as a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fiber, has a front structure in Forged Composite, a special material made of short carbon fiber soaked in resin.

The architecture of the Fenomeno features the mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine combined with three electric motors, one of which is integrated within the new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The power output of the oversquare V12 engine is 835CV at 9,250rpm, thanks to the redesigned valvetrain, which supports a maximum engine speed of 9,500rpm. The specific power is over 128CV per liter, the highest in the history of Lamborghini V12 engines; the maximum torque is 725Nm at 6,750rpm, with 80% of the torque already available at 3,500rpm.

The drive to the four wheels is provided by the internal combustion engine that delivers traction to the rear wheels, and by the pair of electric motors installed on the front axle, while the third radial flux electric motor positioned above the gearbox provides torque to the rear depending on the selected driving mode.

The combined torque from the V12 engine and four electric units delivers exceptional performance, with 725Nm from the engine and 350Nm from each front motor. Total maximum power reaches 1,080CV, aided by a 7kWh battery developed specifically for the Fenomeno.

Dual-clutch 8-speed gearbox

The Fenomeno adopts an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox installed transversely behind the longitudinal V12, leaving space under the tunnel for the lithium-ion battery that powers the electric motors. This layout enables the final weight to be kept low, as well as making the footprint more compact.

Mounted above the gearbox, the electric unit acts as a starter motor, generator and power source for the front motors via the tunnel-mounted battery. It enables four-wheel drive in fully electric mode and supports the V12 engine depending on the driving mode, using a decoupling mechanism with a dedicated synchronizer. In position P3, it provides boost and allows full EV operation; in position P2, it recharges the battery at low speeds or when stationary.

Aerodynamics

The Fenomeno features refined aerodynamics; the appendages that frame the front splitter create two air curtains that direct the air flows parallel to the wheels, reducing drag and increasing the mass flux to the radiators.

The S-Duct system installed on the front of the vehicle increases the front aerodynamic load. Thanks to the concave profile of the roof, the flow is concentrated both through the airscoop on the engine hood to optimize component cooling, and on the mobile rear wing where its special ‘omega’ design maximizes vehicle stability at high speeds.

The new door design also incorporates a key aerodynamic role, directing flow toward the large air intakes on the sides. This ensures cooling for components in the engine compartment and correct operation of the radiator elements; the result is more than 30% more efficient side-cooling compared to a series production Lamborghini V12.

Brake system and suspension

Fenomeno adopts the innovative CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brake system, similar to technology in LMDh race car brakes such as those on the SC63, bringing racing-level performance to the road. The brake disks are manufactured in a 3D structure with long carbon fibers incorporated in a carbon matrix and coated with a treatment developed specifically for this project.

Vehicle dynamics

At the heart of Fenomeno’s integrated control system is the 6D sensor coupled with innovative vehicle dynamic control logics. The 6D sensor is installed strategically close to the vehicle’s center of gravity and is directly connected to the IPB (Integrated Power Brake) control unit. Its function is to provide measurements of the acceleration on all three axes (lateral, longitudinal and vertical) in real time, as well as the angular velocity also for all three axes (pitch, roll and yaw). This information enables a highly-precise estimation of the vehicle’s speed, the side-slip angle and the instantaneous coefficient of friction between tires and road surface.

In related news, Zenvo Automotive has released the latest episode in its behind-the-scenes docuseries, which examines the development of the vehicle’s Mjølner powertrain. Read the full story here