Direct Connection launches updated Hellephant and Drag Pak HEMI engines

Direct Connection has revealed updated versions of its Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate hemispherical combustion chamber (HEMI) engine, now featuring 1,000hp and 950-lb.-ft of torque, and its 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI engine, a crate engine version of the 2026 Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak powerplant.

Direct Connection performance parts will be included within the reestablished Street and Racing Technology (SRT) Performance division, which is also responsible for SRT high-performance models and American brand motorsports initiatives, including Dodge competition in NHRA and the Ram brand’s recently announced plans to return to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026.

“The desire for HEMI engine power is stronger than ever, and Direct Connection is ready to supply gearheads the horsepower they crave through two newly upgraded crate HEMI engines,” said Chad Seymour, head of Direct Connection crate engines. “Direct Connection is keeping the pedal down. With the recent reveal of the all-new Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak race car and the relaunch of the Hellephant and Drag Pak crate engines, the Direct Connection portfolio continues to evolve and expand.”

Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged crate HEMI

The 1,000hp, 950 lb-ft Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged crate HEMI engine features a redesigned Gen III aluminum HEMI engine block that includes select six-bolt main metal caps for added strength and precision CNC torque plate, honed cylinders. The upgrade also sees the addition of a 4340 forged-steel, eight-counterweight crankshaft with gun-drilled mains and lightened rod journals, and 4340 forged-steel, H-beam connecting rods, with increased cross-sectional thickness for strength and ARP 2000 bolts. The engine also has an upgraded IHI 3.0L twin-screw supercharger and Litens high-performance, lightweight billet supercharger belt tensioner.

354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI

The crate engine version of the upgraded, 354 Supercharged HEMI that will power the first Charger Drag Pak will feature the latest Gen III aluminum HEMI engine block, which includes select six-bolt main metal caps for added strength and precision CNC Torque plate honed cylinders.

It also has the latest race billet eight-counterweight crankshaft machined from 4330V Timken steel with gun-drilled mains and custom machined counterweight for reduced windage, and forged-steel, H-beam connecting rods with ARP L19 fasteners, as well as Litens high-performance lightweight billet supercharger belt tensioner.

