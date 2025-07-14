First glimpse of electric Porsche Cayenne

Porsche has offered a first glimpse of its upcoming Cayenne Electric at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, displaying the dynamic capabilities, performance and off-road capabilities of the SUV model series.

Porsche will offer the electric Cayenne alongside combustion-engine and hybrid variants.

Electric prototype

The Cayenne Electric camouflaged prototype traveled the famous Goodwood hill several times during the festival, driven by Gabriela Jílková, a simulator and development driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Jílková recently set a new SUV record with the fully electric Cayenne on the 914m hill climb course at Shelsley Walsh. Her time of 31.28 seconds beat the previous record by over four seconds.

The near-production prototype features the Porsche Active Ride suspension system, which is designed to keep the car’s body level even during heavy braking, cornering and acceleration. The prototype has been recorded covering 18.3m from a standstill in 1.94 seconds.

IAA Mobility in Munich

Porsche has said that the Cayenne Electric is on its way to being ready for series production. The vehicle’s next public appearance is scheduled for September 2025 at IAA Mobility in Munich, where Porsche will showcase the prototype and present a technical innovation set.

