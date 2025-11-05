Honda Racing Corporation debuts racing-inspired consumer engine oil Formula R

Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US), the North American racing arm for both Honda and Acura, has launched its first consumer engine oil line, Formula R, designed t to bring race-proven technology from the track to the street.

The HRC Formula R full synthetic motor oils will be available for consumer purchase in the spring of 2026 at Honda and Acura dealerships across the USA. HRC Formula R full synthetic motor oil was developed as a premium product in close collaboration with Phillips 66.

Formula R will be offered in six viscosity grades including 0W-40, the same formulation used in the championship-winning IMSA Civic Type R TCR race car.

“At HRC, we are confident that the Formula R HRC branded oil delivers uncompromising performance and protection,” said Jon Ikeda, senior vice president of HRC US. “Having relied on Phillips 66 in our ARX-06 GTP IMSA race car, we’ve seen firsthand their commitment to excellence. That trust made them the ideal partner to help bring championship-grade performance to our customers.”

Engineered under extreme conditions, HRC Formula R oils deliver thermal stability, wear protection and turbocharged engine performance. Fully compatible with Honda and Acura service programs, HRC Formula R oils meet or exceed API SP and GF-7A standards. Viscosities offered are 0W-16, 0W-20, 0W-40, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30.

