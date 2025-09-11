Production starts on Horse Technologies 48V mild-hybrid HR12 LPG engine

Horse Technologies has started production of its 1.2-liter, three-cylinder HR12 LPG engine at its facility in Mioveni, Romania.

Featuring 48V mild-hybrid technology, the engine includes a belt-integrated starter generator and DC/DC converter that provides transient torque assistance, reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions using features like start-stop and electric boost during acceleration. The HR12 LPG turbo engine is the world’s first volume production unit to combine direct injection technology for use with liquid petroleum gas (LPG) as well as gasoline.

The powertrain delivers peak power of 103kW at 5,500rpm and peak torque of 230Nm starting from just 2,100rpm. When running on LPG it emits 9% less CO 2 than using gasoline. Developed for both EU and global markets, the HR12 LPG complies with Euro 6e regulations and is designed to comply with the latest Euro7 regulations.

The HR12 LPG benefits from a bespoke direct injection system that’s been developed specially for LPG use; an electronic vaporizer provides more accurate compression control, as well as reinforced valve-train components. The LPG fuel tank can be located below the floor in the trunk in the vehicle’s spare wheel well, so that there is no compromise in the interior space.

Patrice Haettel, CEO of Horse Technologies, said, “The arrival of the HR12 LPG demonstrates our commitment to delivering genuinely innovative powertrain solutions across all fuel types. Direct-injection technology for LPG fuel makes it a true world-first for Horse Technologies and is further evidence of our global technology leadership as alternative fuels experts.”

