Next-generation ZF 8HP Evo automatic transmission for HEV and PHEV vehicles

ZF has presented an enhanced 8HP evo automatic transmission in response to the global boom in hybrid drives. Based on the benchmark 8-speed transmission and equipped with further developments, the 8HP evo is designed for a wide range of hybrid platforms.

“Manufacturers today need fast, flexible and scalable solutions for a broad drive portfolio. The 8HP evo delivers exactly that and covers the full range. This combination is currently unique,” said Mathias Miedreich, a member of ZF’s executive board and responsible for the electrified drive technology division. “Hybridization is not an interim solution, but part of the answer. The 8HP evo combines range, efficiency and flexibility. Our technology suits the diversity of the markets.”

One transmission

The 8-speed automatic transmission’s current generation was designed for use in hybrid models in addition to conventional combustion drives, in accordance with the modular principle. In the further development of the current 8HP evo, ZF chose to focus on electrification and efficiency; the latest version uses fewer components than its direct predecessor.

All components were considered in their role in achieving a greater electric range. ZF further developed the electric motor, the power electronics and the mechanical components, as well as the higher processor performance to advance software functions. The software structure has been changed so that manufacturers can now dock onto the transmission control software more easily.

Benchmark transmission benefits

The 8HP evo also benefits from the ZF Select platform, a modular and scalable solution for electrified drivetrains. “This experience has been directly incorporated into the further development of our established benchmark product,” summarized Dr Otmar Scharrer, head of development for electrified drive technologies. “In this way, we are ensuring that we can also fully exploit the possibilities of electrification in hybrid drives.”

In the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) configuration, for example, the maximum electrical output increases from 160kW to 200kW and the maximum electrical torque from 500Nm to 600Nm. Losses at the input shaft are reduced by around 28%. Together with further functional development, this means that up to 10% more range is possible with the same battery capacity compared with the predecessor model. This is achieved while at the same time reducing the use of heavy rare earths, which in turn makes an important contribution to cost-efficiency and sustainability. “The 8HP evo hybrid transmission has a modular design and therefore cost-effectively meets a wide range of requirements – for both mid-range and luxury vehicles,” said Scharrer.

The electrified 8-speed automatic transmissions have been designed for use in 48V mild hybrids (MHEV) and 400V PHEV systems. With the 8HP evo, ZF offers a dedicated solution for vehicles without external charging options – HEV platforms on a 400V basis. With this approach, the batteries are charged while driving, for example through recuperation, and the entire transmission is lighter than the PHEV variant.

