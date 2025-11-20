Toyota invests $912m to expand US hybrid production and add 252 jobs

Toyota has announced a US$912m investment and 252 new jobs across five manufacturing plants to increase hybrid capacity and bring hybrid electric Corollas to its production line-up.

This investment in Toyota’s plants in West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and Missouri builds on the company’s commitment to reinvest profits in the US.

“Customers are embracing Toyota’s hybrid vehicles, and our US manufacturing teams are gearing up to meet that growing demand,” said Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president for manufacturing operations. “Toyota’s philosophy is to build where we sell, and by adding more American jobs and investing across our US footprint, we continue to stay true to that philosophy.”

Toyota West Virginia will receive US$453m. The plant will also add 80 jobs to increase assembly of four-cylinder hybrid-compatible engines, sixth-generation hybrid transaxles and rear motor stators. The expansion, which will begin production in 2027, also includes new shift patterns for greater efficiency.

Toyota Kentucky has been allocated US$204.4m. The investment will be paired with the addition of 82 jobs and the installation of a machining line for four-cylinder hybrid-compatible engines, lining off in 2027.

Toyota Mississippi will receive US$125m. The plant will add the hybrid electric Corolla – which will be the first electrified Corollas assembled in the US – to its line-up.

Toyota Tennessee has been allocated US$71.4m and will add 33 jobs to increase production of hybrid transaxle cases and housings and engine blocks for hybrid vehicles. The investment includes three all-new production lines and will increase production capacity by nearly 500,000 units annually. Production on the new lines will start in 2027 and 2028.

Toyota Missouri will receive US$57.1m and will add 57 jobs and a new cylinder head production line for hybrid vehicles. The new line, which will start production in 2027, aims to increase plant capacity by more than 200,000 cylinder heads annually. It will bring the total investment to US$629m.

“We’re proud of our plant’s continued growth and honored to help lead Toyota’s transition into a mobility company,” said Alivia Luikart, a team member at Toyota West Virginia. “Our future is bright, and it’s rewarding to know that our company has faith in our ability and trusts our team to drive Toyota forward.”

