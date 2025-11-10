Hyundai opens €150m Square Campus R&D center in Germany

Hyundai Motor Group has announced the opening of the €150m (US$173m) Square Campus facility at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center (HMETC) in Rüsselsheim am Main, Germany.

Tyrone Johnson, managing director at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center, said, “The investment at Square Campus is a clear sign of our commitment to the region and reflects the importance of Europe in our long-term growth strategy. The extensive new capabilities at HMETC give us more independence and flexibility, while creating exciting new opportunities for collaboration between our brands. Fundamentally, Square Campus will also support us as we continue to grow our market share in Europe, developing new vehicles and technologies designed around the needs of our customers.”

New capabilities

The 25,000m2 site is equipped with the largest semi-anechoic chamber within the Hyundai group, enabling unrestricted noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and drive-by noise testing with complete independence from weather conditions.

Highly advanced dyno facilities at Square Campus play a key role in development, enabling the comprehensive testing of vehicles and individual components, compatible with all-electric, hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain applications. The facility is also equipped with an EV charging laboratory, a state-of-the-art driving simulator and new facilities for extended electronics system development – including over-the-air-updates (OTA), cybersecurity, and advanced driver assistance systems.

