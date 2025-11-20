Real-world road tests highlight the performance and CO₂ savings of the ZF TraXon 2 Hybrid

ZF has demonstrated the capabilities of its TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission following recent public road tests. European transportation fleets and members of the German Association for Freight Transport, Logistics and Waste Disposal (BGL) were able to experience the system in ZF’s test vehicle.

The tests confirmed that the hybrid technology can significantly reduce emissions and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) while meeting the operational demands of modern fleets.

“The long-term and tangible added value for manufacturers and fleets through the newly developed TraXon 2 Hybrid is clear,” said Christian Feldhaus, vice president of the transmissions and hybrids product segment at ZF’s commercial vehicle solutions division. “That’s why we believe the hybrid powertrain will become an important technology for commercial transportation. In applications with high daily mileage, the classic long-haul truck needs a pragmatic and charging-infrastructure-independent solution. The hybrid powertrain will enable OEMs and fleets to achieve their CO2 reduction targets while also delivering a strong economic business case in terms of cost-effectiveness.”

The system is based on ZF’s proven large-scale production technology. At its core is the TraXon 2 transmission for heavy commercial vehicles, complemented by in-house developments in various electrification areas. The electric motor is positioned in the so-called P2 layout between the clutch and transmission, transmitting its power via a planetary gear directly to the input shaft. This enables the truck to drive purely electrically. The e-motor supports the combustion engine in boost mode or enables regenerative braking. The electrical architecture operates at 600-800V, with a continuous power output of 190kW and a significantly higher peak power.

Roger Schwarz, head of the technology working group at BGL, added, “The technology is the ideal combination of efficiency, reliability and sustainability, values that are crucial for our industry. Until European charging infrastructure becomes widely available, the ZF hybrid system presented provides a practical solution for our member companies on the path toward full electrification.”

The TraXon 2 Hybrid was developed to improve overall efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions while preserving the range and refueling capabilities of the combustion engine. The transmission system is suitable for heavy commercial vehicles as a full hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

Calculations using the Vecto simulation tool show a CO2 reduction potential of up to 47% in long-haul transportation and up to 73% in distribution transportation, with consistent recharging.

