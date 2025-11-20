Polestar turns the Polestar 3 into a power source with bi-directional charging

Polestar has taken its first step in enabling bi-directional charging, making it possible to use the car as a power bank and monetize it when parked by supporting the electric grid. Together with home energy company Dcbel, the auto maker is launching a vehicle-to-home (V2H), blackout protection support and smart charging solution for Polestar 3 customers in the US, starting with California.

Michael Lohscheller, the Polestar CEO, said, “Bi-directional charging is a game-changer, not only for the car industry but also for the home energy ecosystem. As it lowers your total cost of ownership and makes your car work for you even when parked, this makes the choice of driving a Polestar even more attractive.”

Bi-directional charging technology enables electric cars to charge and discharge energy from their batteries. This initial bi-directional charging solution uses direct current (DC) and enables V2H functionality for Polestar 3 customers on the 400V electrical architecture. The offer targets California residents eligible for state incentives and includes Dcbel’s Ara home energy system. It enables customers to lower charging costs by up to US$1,300 per year and use their vehicles as a backup power source during outages for up to 10 days.

Olivier Loedel, head of software product management at Polestar, added, “We are very excited to deliver this initial bi-directional charging offer together with our North American partner, Dcbel. It’s a new technology that requires a sophisticated and intelligent ecosystem, and this marks an important first step as we aim to launch bi-directional charging features to more Polestar customers in more markets.”

