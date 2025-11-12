Eneos expands OE-grade fluid line-up for North America

Tokyo-based Eneos has launched four products for the North American market.

Eneos Import ATF Model H Plus is a dedicated automatic transmission fluid engineered for Honda 2.0, 3.0 and 3.1 transmissions, meeting factory-fill requirements for Japanese import applications.

The Eneos AC Compressor Oil Ze-GLES RB100EV is a next-generation, POE-compatible compressor oil for hybrid and electric vehicle HVAC systems; it is compatible with R134a and R1234yf refrigerants and designed to support advanced-efficiency vehicles.

Eneos Eco ATF OE+ is the updated replacement for Eco ATF Plus and has been designed to deliver enhanced low-viscosity performance, broader OEM coverage and superior oxidation stability for extended service life.

Eneos has also expanded the packaging for its X Prime 0W-8 and 0W-16 Fully Synthetic Motor Oils, which are now available in five-quart and six-gallon sizes to offer greater flexibility for professional workshops and import specialist service centers.

“As an OE lubricant supplier, Eneos is committed to delivering the same precision-engineered products trusted by original equipment manufacturers to the aftermarket,” said Hiromi Takahashi, general manager of Eneos Group, Eneos USA.

“These new additions extend our capability to serve advanced transmissions, hybrid and EV systems, and professional workshops that demand factory-fill-quality oils.”

