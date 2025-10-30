Hyundai launches Elexio electric SUV in China

Hyundai Motor Company, in collaboration with its Chinese joint venture Beijing Hyundai, has unveiled its new energy vehicle (NEV) strategy for China and introduced the Elexio electric SUV at an event in Yantai.

“For the Chinese market, Hyundai leveraged the proven success of its EV-dedicated E-GMP platform and integrated localized Chinese technologies to successfully launch Elexio. This is a dedicated EV tailor-made for Chinese consumers, and the first model developed by Hyundai under the guidance of our ‘In China, For China, To Global’ strategy,” said Ickkyun Oh, head of china business division at Hyundai.

Equipped with an 88.1kWh battery, Elexio delivers an all-electric range of 722km (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle), which the auto maker says is perfect for daily commutes and short trips. DC fast charging replenishes the battery from 30% to 80% in approximately 27 minutes. Its charging system is compatible with 99% of operators in China. The Snapdragon 8295 chip powers advanced AI capabilities and multi-screen functionality for an intuitive user experience.

Built on the E-GMP platform and designed for the Chinese market, the Elexio is the first model in a planned expansion of the NEV line-up, which will include both sedans and SUVs by 2030.

“Hyundai has evolved beyond a traditional automotive enterprise to become a global high-tech company dedicated to providing intelligent mobility solutions. Hyundai Motor promises to keep pace with the development of the Chinese automotive industry and meet the high expectations of Chinese consumers. The company pledges to take firm root in the Chinese market and has full confidence in its future in China,” said Oh.

In related news, Mercedes-Benz unveils Vision Iconic EV concept with solar paint to extend range