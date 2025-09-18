BASF’s latest gasoline performance additive series certified against new US standard

BASF has announced the upcoming launch of its next-generation Keropur gasoline performance additive series, engineered to meet the newly revised US Top Tier+ detergent gasoline standard and deliver against the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) lowest additive concentration (LAC) requirements.

The Top Tier+ standard, introduced by leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to address the evolving needs of modern engine technologies – particularly gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines – includes new testing protocols. These evaluate injector deposit control and protection against stochastic pre-ignition (SPI), both critical for maintaining optimal engine performance and reducing emissions. BASF’s Keropur AP 225-20 has passed all required tests and is undergoing final optimization.

The product is also due to be tested by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The Keropur AP 225-20 formulation is due to be commercially available ahead of the mandatory implementation deadline of January 2027.

“Keropur AP 225-20 reflects BASF’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and customer success,” said Christian Forster, business director of formulations at BASF. “By delivering a product that meets and exceeds the stringent requirements of Top Tier+ and EPA LAC, we’re helping our customers stay ahead of regulatory changes while reducing environmental impact.”

