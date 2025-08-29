Afton Chemical debuts advanced fuel additive for direct injection engines

Afton Chemical has launched its HiTEC 65522 GPA series, an additive series designed for modern engine technology, particularly gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines. The additive is approved for use in Top Tier+ gasoline, which is now utilized in 74% of new vehicles in North America, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent automotive report.

The voluntary Top Tier standard was established 20 years ago by a group of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to optimize engine performance. Recognizing the advances in engine technology and the need for updated standards, the OEMs have introduced the revised Top Tier+ standard. This introduces additional requirements to address potential deposit issues in GDI engines, prioritizing cleaner and more efficient fuel options.

The latest Top Tier+ standard, revision G, published in early January, has two new test methods using a GM LHU engine. The first test evaluates injector deposit control by measuring injector fouling and particulates. Injector fouling can lead to poor spray patterns, compromised fuel delivery, reduced fuel economy and increased particulate emissions. The second test focuses on protection against stochastic pre-ignition (SPI), a harmful pre-ignition event that can occur in modern downsized engines and potentially lead to engine failure.

Afton Chemical developed the HiTEC 65522 GPA series in anticipation of these changes, formulating it to maintain control of intake valve deposits while providing superior deposit control for direct-injection engine technology. These additives enable optimal engine performance and longevity, aligning with the stringent requirements of the new Top Tier+ standard.

“We are excited to introduce the HiTEC 65522 GPA series to the market,” said Gerardo Alvarez, marketing director for the Americas at Afton Chemical. “Our team has worked diligently to develop an additive that not only meets but exceeds the new Top Tier+ requirements. This launch underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that support the latest advancements in engine technology.”

