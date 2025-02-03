Horse begins production of HR13 engine at Curitiba plant.

Horse has begun production of its 1.3-liter, four-cylinder HR13 engine at its facility in Curitiba, Brazil. The flex fuel variant of the HR13 turbo engine has been engineered specifically for the South American market. It can run on gasoline and ethanol blends and is fully compliant with L8 emissions standards.

The powertrain delivers a peak power of 163PS (120kW), and a peak torque load of 250Nm at just 1,600rpm. The HR13 benefits from a bespoke direct injection system developed for ethanol use. Horse says that each cylinder is accompanied by a centrally mounted six-hole injector operating at 200 bar pressure, tailored for exceptional fuel atomization to deliver effortless power and torque without affecting fuel economy.

HR13 production is the result of a recent R$100m (US$17m) investment in the Curitiba facility, and will be a key output of the plant, which can produce up to 600,000 units annually across its portfolio of engines.

Wesley Palma, plant director at Horse Curitiba, said, “The start of HR13 production in Brazil demonstrates our commitment to delivering engineering and manufacturing solutions tailored to local markets.”

Patrice Haettel, CEO of Horse, added, “This move reinforces our commitment to the Brazilian market and South America. Our message has always been clear: there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to global mobility, but instead tailor-made solutions that reflect regional needs.”