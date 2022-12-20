SEAT Spanish manufacturing facility to be repurposed for EV components

The El Prat de Llobregat plant in Spain is to be redesigned by SEAT to enable the production of electric vehicle components for the OEM’s small BEV family starting in 2025.

At the site, SEAT Components will manufacture five components, consisting of a differential, pivot bearing, battery E-Box, KMM (a battery cooling module) and the aluminum for the motor. SEAT plans to invest millions of euros in El Prat de Llobregat, and the conversion plan takes the OEM one step closer to achieving its aims of turning Spain into a European hub for electric mobility.

At present, 900 people work on the production line at SEAT Components where two manual gearboxes – the MQ200 and MQ281 – are produced for use in internal combustion engine cars. As the electric cars and their components are produced, the production of the gearboxes will be reduced, enabling SEAT to take advantage of its highly skilled workforce and their efficiency levels.

“The award of new components reaffirms the commitment of SEAT S.A. and the Volkswagen Group to employment stability and the search for alternatives that ensure the future of SEAT Components, as part of the transformation process in which all the Group’s component plants are immersed,” said Markus Haupt, vice president for production and logistics at SEAT S.A. “The collaboration of the workers and their union representatives is key to the success of this process.”

SEAT Components is one of the OEM’s three production centers, together with Martorell and Barcelona. It is also one of the Volkswagen Group’s nine dedicated transmission manufacturing facilities globally.