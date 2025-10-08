Tual moves to Bicester Motion

Tual has announced its move into a standalone headquarters at the Bicester Motion future mobility estate in the UK, consolidating the company’s commercial product development, testing laboratories and prototyping capabilities into one customer-facing hub. The full-service site aims to deliver an optimized environment for efficient collaboration and advancing the development of Tual’s charging solutions.

The headquarters are complemented by access to Bicester Motion’s dynamic test track, facilitating live demonstrations and on-demand testing of the company’s technology. Tual says this is an ideal setting to showcase the development of its flagship PowerUp Charger, a battery-buffered DC charging solution designed to overcome grid limitations.

Phil Clarke, the founder and CEO of Tual, said, “The move into our new full-service site represents a pivotal step in Tual’s journey. It gives us the space and visibility to accelerate commercial product development while welcoming customers into an environment designed for collaboration and real-world testing. With the PowerUp Charger already proving its capability in challenging fleet environments, these facilities allow us to build on that momentum and deliver innovation to market faster.”

Daniel Geoghegan, chief executive at Bicester Motion, added, “Tual’s technology is redefining what’s possible in commercial EV charging, giving fleet operators and owners of grid-constrained sites the flexibility to fully commit to the EV transition. Their new standalone site at Bicester Motion reflects both their ambition and the growing importance of dependable charging solutions to the wider mobility sector, so we’re delighted to see the business expand its presence here.”

