Toyota to lead £30.3m project to develop lightweight urban EV

The UK’s Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) has announced the latest project funded through the UK government’s DRIVE35 Collaborate program: Toyota will lead a consortium to research and develop a new lightweight battery electric vehicle in Derbyshire.

The project aims to meet the evolving needs of urban populations while accelerating the shift to zero tailpipe emission transport by validating a novel, lightweight battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the L6e category.

The aim is to address the growing demand for sustainable micromobility solutions. Underlining Toyota’s commitment to investing in the UK’s R&D capabilities, the vehicle will be manufactured at Toyota Manufacturing UK’s (TMUK) Burnaston site. It will include an integrated solar roof, increased connectivity and lightweight sustainable materials supporting recovery and recycling.

The £30.3 million project includes a £15 million grant from the Department for Business and Trade, supported by the APC’s Collaborate funding competition.

Rik Adams, innovation delivery director at the Advanced Propulsion Centre, said, “APC is very proud to be able to support Toyota with this electric vehicle (EV) urban mobility project, which embodies much of what DRIVE35 aims to support – innovation, UK competitiveness, productivity and zero-emission vehicles. As an integral part of the UK automotive industry, we are delighted that Toyota is partnering with some of our innovative SME businesses, such as ELM, and our world-class academics from the University of Derby, to deliver a cutting-edge vehicle concept designed, developed and tested in the UK.”

