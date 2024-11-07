Cummins reopens its technical center hub in Columbus, Indiana.

Cummins has celebrated the reopening of its worldwide technical center hub office tower in Columbus, Indiana, which has been under renovation since 2021.

The CTC first opened in 1968, and the office tower now has a newly renovated interior and other updates. “The reopening of the CTC office tower marks an important milestone for Cummins and our Destination Zero strategy,” said Jennifer Rumsey, the company’s chair and chief executive officer.

The CTC is an iconic building, having played an important role in the company’s history. Prior to its construction, Cummins had only 50 test cells, and only 15 in good working order. The completion of the CTC added 88 test cells to the Cummins portfolio and provided Cummins engineers and scientists with a facility to develop innovations.

In 2023, Cummins invested a record US$1.4bn in future critical technologies and products. These included the Cummins HELM platforms, which give customers control of how they navigate their journeys as part of the energy transition, and the Cummins B, X10 and X15 engine platforms, which allow customers to choose the fuel type(s) and applications that best suit their business needs, while also reducing emissions.

These products are critical to Cummins’ plan to help fleets reach Destination Zero, while providing products that are economically viable and scalable and deliver the power, performance, range and durability for which the company is known. A significant amount of Cummins’ research and technology gross spend occurs in the CTC.

Tim Frazier, vice president of research and technology, added, “We are so glad to have our Cummins HELM engineers, technical specialists and innovators together again under the same roof working as a coordinated team, close to the technology and testing being executed here.”

The CTC is a six-story tower, with 6,700m2 of office space on five floors. It houses 500 employees, primarily focused on research and development for Cummins HELM platforms and future technology for North America and global markets.