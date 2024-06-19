Osprey Charging and NewRiver open their first EV rapid charging site in UK

NewRiver REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) and Osprey Charging Network have opened their first electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging site at the Three Horseshoes Walk Shopping Centre in Warminster, in Wiltshire in the UK.

The new public charging facility features four rapid EV chargers compatible with all EV models, capable of adding 100 miles of range in approximately 35 minutes. These chargers are designed for ease of use, enabling payment via contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App, RFID card payments and major third-party payment methods, including fleet cards.

The partnership between NewRiver, a real estate investment trust managing community shopping centers and retail parks across the UK, and Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s leading rapid EV charging networks, aims to expand EV charging infrastructure within NewRiver’s retail portfolio. This collaboration could potentially add 31 rapid charging points across NewRiver’s UK locations, making it more convenient for consumers to choose electric cars and supporting the transition to sustainable transportation.