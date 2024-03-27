New EV infrastructure adoption program launched by FreeWire.

FreeWire Technologies, a provider of battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and energy management solutions, has announced its Accelerate Program, which is designed to allow businesses to offer and collect payments from ultrafast EV charging amenities at their sites.

There is a range of deployment options for customers seeking to host ultrafast charging, from complete ownership to participation in the program. The company says the program can be flexible to meet each site’s unique requirements and accelerate the installation of charging infrastructure while FreeWire owns and operates the equipment.

By 2030, says FreeWire, projections suggest that the USA will experience a surge in EV adoption, with more than 26 million EVs on American roads. The growth will require a substantial expansion of public fast-charging infrastructure.

The Accelerate Program aims to increase EV charging infrastructure deployment by offering a zero-risk option for charging hosts. FreeWire will manage the upfront installation, site design and permitting process, along with maintenance and electricity costs.

Participating businesses will receive a revenue share from charging sessions and have a guaranteed minimum payment for leasing parking spots. Custom charger branding is also available to businesses.

The program also allows businesses to fully own the charging station after five years.

FreeWire’s previous deployment model allowed businesses to purchase the charger and retain charging revenue. However, FreeWire says the addition of the Accelerate Program gives businesses the chance to deploy fast charging without a financial burden.

“The Accelerate Program demonstrates our conviction in the improving economics of EV charging. We are investing our capital to promote our customers’ businesses, enabling them to market an EV offering under their brand with zero upfront costs,” said Arcady Sosinov, FreeWire founder and CCO.

“At FreeWire, we envision a future where EV adoption is uninhibited by available charging infrastructure, and the Accelerate Program is a crucial step toward making that vision a reality.”

Chevron is among the first to participate in FreeWire’s Accelerate Program.