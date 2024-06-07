Toyota and EVgo to deploy DC fast-charging stations in California

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) and EVgo, a US public fast charging network, have partnered to deploy 8-stall DC fast charging stations in Baldwin Park and Sacramento, California.

This initiative, part of Toyota’s Empact vision, aims to provide equitable EV charging opportunities, particularly in underserved communities. The high-power 350kW chargers at each location will be installed, owned and operated by EVgo and are expected to be operational in 2025.

The aim is to enhance the accessibility of EV charging infrastructure in California, supporting the transition to electric vehicles and ensuring that all communities can benefit from this shift.

Christopher Yang, group vice president of business development at Toyota Motor North America, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting equitable EV charging opportunities: “We aim to ensure underserved communities are included in the EV transition by providing access to charging facilities for those without easy home or public charging options.”