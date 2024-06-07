Toyota and EVgo to deploy DC fast-charging stations in California

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) and EVgo, a US public fast charging network, have partnered to deploy 8-stall DC fast charging stations in Baldwin Park and Sacramento, California.
This initiative, part of Toyota’s Empact vision, aims to provide equitable EV charging opportunities, particularly in underserved communities. The high-power 350kW chargers at each location will be installed, owned and operated by EVgo and are expected to be operational in 2025.
The aim is to enhance the accessibility of EV charging infrastructure in California, supporting the transition to electric vehicles and ensuring that all communities can benefit from this shift.
Christopher Yang, group vice president of business development at Toyota Motor North America, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting equitable EV charging opportunities: “We aim to ensure underserved communities are included in the EV transition by providing access to charging facilities for those without easy home or public charging options.”
The collaboration will benefit from Toyota’s Clean Assist program, launched in 2021, which matches residential customer charging with renewable electricity. This generates revenue from California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) based on BEV and PHEV charging at home. That revenue has been reinvested in transportation electrification in the state, including the new charging stations.
The selection of Baldwin Park and Sacramento for the new chargers was done using the CalEnviroScreen tool, which considered criteria such as resident income levels, demographics, air quality and expected EV penetration. Both cities are poised for rapid EV growth and will benefit significantly from additional DC fast charging stations.
In Sacramento, the 350kW DC fast chargers will be installed near the Arden Fair Mall, a high-traffic area close to the freeway with multiple dining and shopping options. The Baldwin Park charging station will be centrally located less than a mile from Interstate 10, with access to a grocery store and various nearby restaurants.
“As a member of the California Air Resources Board and the Sacramento Air Quality Management District, I am extremely excited that Toyota and EVgo have selected Arden Fair Mall as the site for a new 8-stall electric vehicle charging station,” council member Eric Guerra said. “We’ll continue to look for ways to reduce carbon emissions and I’m proud of the work our region is doing to meet our air quality goals.”
California Senator Susan Rubio said, “Investing in public charging not only supports EV drivers, it also benefits everyone in our community by encouraging zero-emission travel in an area that has experienced historically poor air quality. This new fast charging station in Baldwin Park will bring economic and public health benefits that our residents and visitors alike can enjoy.”