XPENG and Volkswagen to expand E/E architecture collaboration.

XPeng and Volkswagen have signed an agreement to expand their technical collaboration by progressing the joint development of electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture.

With the goal of broadening the application of E/E architecture across the Volkswagen Group and enabling cross-platform and cross-powertrain scalability, the agreement includes plans to integrate the E/E Architecture into VW’s electric vehicle platforms, internal combustion engine (ICE) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) platforms in China.

“The Expanded Technical Collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing strategic collaboration between XPeng and the Volkswagen Group, following the signing of the Master Agreement on E/E Architecture Technical Collaboration on July 22, 2024,” said Xiaopeng He, chairman and CEO of XPeng. “This Expanded Technical Collaboration not only underscores the mutual trust in our long-term strategic partnership, but also highlights our commitment to and vision for continuous innovation in smart electric vehicle technologies.”

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen Group China and member of the board of management of Volkswagen AG for China, added, “We do not confine technological excellence to a single powertrain type. Our brands are committed to delivering the most advanced solutions for customers in every segment. By extending the China Electronic Architecture to our robust combustion engine fleet, we are strengthening our technological leadership in the conventional powertrain sector.

“At the same time,” he continued, “we are systematically reducing our cost base, enabling us to continue offering highly attractive choices to customers in China’s intensely competitive automotive market. This will reinforce the company’s economic resilience, create capacity for targeted investment in cutting-edge innovations, and advance our journey toward fully connected, intelligent electric mobility.”

