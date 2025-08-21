Toyota and Mazda start tests of energy storage system using electrified vehicle batteries

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) have begun field tests of Toyota’s Sweep Energy Storage System at Mazda’s Hiroshima Plant in Japan.

For the tests, the power system at Mazda‘s headquarters campus and Toyota‘s system that uses batteries from electrified vehicles will be connected through their respective energy management systems. This will enable the verification of stable, high-quality, efficient charging and discharging. The storage system is designed to be used to regulate power supply and demand from renewable energy, which fluctuates depending on weather and time of day, contributing to carbon neutrality.

The tests are aimed at contributing to building a battery ecosystem, which is one of the seven mobility industry issues that the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association has highlighted. In support of stable procurement of critical resources and building a resilient supply chain, the battery ecosystem aims to sustainably reuse batteries in Japan, including electrified vehicle batteries.

In related news, BlueOval SK recently announced that its commercial battery production is officially underway